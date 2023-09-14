Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.04%)
67492.52 + 25.53
Nifty (0.04%)
20077.25 + 7.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.17%)
5835.55 + 67.60
Nifty Midcap (0.77%)
40554.65 + 309.55
Nifty Bank (0.09%)
45952.40 + 42.95
Heatmap

Taiwan's foreign minister slams Musk for calling it integral part of China

Taiwan has been claimed by the People's Republic of China as its territory

Elon Musk

Musk, the owner of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), as well as the Tesla (TSLA.O) electric car company and Starlink satellite network has stated that Taiwan is an integral part of China | Photo: Bloomberg

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Slamming Elon Musk for calling Taiwan an "integral part of China," the Taiwan foreign minister has asserted that Taiwan is "not for sale".
Musk, the owner of the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), as well as the Tesla (TSLA.O) electric car company and Starlink satellite network has stated that Taiwan is an integral part of China. His remarks at the All-In Summit in Los Angeles were recorded and posted to YouTube this week.
"Their (Beijing's) policy has been to reunite Taiwan with China. From their standpoint, maybe it is analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China mostly because ... the US Pacific Fleet has stopped any sort of reunification effort by force," Musk said.
Responding to this, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, posted on X on Wednesday night, "Hope @elonmusk can also ask the #CCP to open @X to its people. Perhaps he thinks banning it is a good policy, like turning off @Starlink to thwart #Ukraine's counterstrike against #Russia. Listen up, #Taiwan is not part of the #PRC & certainly not for sale! JW."
Taiwan has been claimed by the People's Republic of China as its territory.
However, Taiwan's government claims that because the People's Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no authority to claim sovereignty over it, speak for it, or represent it on the global stage, and that only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Ahead of festive season, Nepal to import 20,000 MT of sugar from India

Vladimir Putin accepts invitation from Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea

Loudspeaker message outside NYC migrant shelter warns new arrivals

70% of jet fuels at airports will have to be green by 2050, says EU

China upgrades relationship with Venezuela to 'all weather' partnership

Taiwan was formally recognised by just 13 countries: Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Tuvalu, Eswatini, and the Vatican City.
However, after Tsai Ing-wen became Taiwan's president in 2016, nine countries shifted allegiances to China, and Beijing has amplified its diplomatic efforts to isolate Taiwan. Taiwan's government claims that it is a sovereign country with the right to state-to-state ties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Taiwan China

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11Tata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedHonor 90 5G SmartphoneTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon