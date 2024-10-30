Business Standard
Taiwan to bolster defence by purchasing 1,000 attack drones from US

Taiwan signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) for the drones in late September. The next phase involves formalising contracts to specify quantities, prices, and delivery schedules

Taiwan, Taiwan Flag

Taiwan's Army previously announced plans in early September to acquire 685 Switchblade 300 loitering munitions and 291 ALTIUS 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the US | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Taiwan has decided to purchase around 1,000 attack drones from American firms AeroVironment and Anduril Industries, with the aim of bolstering its asymmetric defence capabilities against potential Chinese threats.

The US approved the proposed sale in June for an estimated value of $360.2 million (NT 11.53 billion), and Taiwan's Legislative Yuan allocated the necessary funds on August 30. The delivery is expected to occur between 2024 and 2026.

Taiwan's Army previously announced plans in early September to acquire 685 Switchblade 300 loitering munitions and 291 ALTIUS 600M-V unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from the US.

 

"Drones have become standard equipment in modernised forces," the Army noted, emphasising that these systems represent an "innovative and asymmetric" asset for defence. They described the acquisition as crucial for combat units given the evolving nature of modern warfare, as reported by Taiwan News.

The Switchblade 300, weighing 2.5 kilograms, has a range of 15 kilometres and a loiter time of 15 minutes. Equipped with optical and infrared sensors, it is launched from a portable tube, making it effective for short-range operations.

The ALTIUS 600M-V drone boasts a range of 440 kilometres, can loiter for up to four hours, and weighs up to 27 kilograms. Designed with target acquisition and reconnaissance functions, it also has the capacity to carry ammunition and can be deployed from sea, land, or air, according to Taiwan News.

Last week, the US State Department, announced the possible sale of three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), 123 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles-Extended Range (AMRAAM-ER), and two radar systems, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

