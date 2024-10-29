Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 vessels around territory

Taiwan detects 6 Chinese military aircraft, 9 vessels around territory

Notably, the latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing

China Taiwan

In response, Taiwan is monitoring the situation and has responded accordingly.

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity near the island on Tuesday and said that by 6 am (local time), six Chinese aircraft and nine naval vessels were detected in the region.

The MND further reported that four of these aircraft crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response, Taiwan is monitoring the situation and has responded accordingly.

Sharing a post on X, Taiwan MND said, "6 PLA aircraft and 9 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Earlier, twenty-two Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels were detected in the region, out of which sixteen crossed the median line.

"22 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 17 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan MND said on X.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi, Pedro Sanchez, Spanish PM

Building ecosystem to produce C-295 components locally: MEA on Spain deal

India china

Sino-India pact on border issue positive development: Russian envoy

Israel strike

100,000 residents trapped in Israel's north Gaza offensive: Palestinians

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Seven Indian fishermen died in Pakistani jails since May last year

Israel

Israeli Cabinet meets in secret location after Iran vows to retaliate

Recently, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te held a high-level national security meeting in which he reassured the public of the government's dedication to defending Taiwan's democracy and national security following China's large-scale military exercises around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

Notably, the latest Chinese military action is part of tensions between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan condemns China's interference in Guatemala diplomatic ties

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 8 aircraft, 7 vessels as China continues military activities

US flag, US, united states

US okays $2 bn arms sale to Taiwan including advanced missile system

US flag, US, united states

US boosts Taiwan's defence with $1.988 bn arms deal amid China tensions

aircraft, Military aircrafts

12 Chinese PLA aircraft, 5 naval PLAN vessels spotted near Taiwan

Topics : Taiwan China Military weapon Military drills

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon