Japan punishes defence officials for mishandling sensitive data, misconduct

Defence Minister Minoru Kihara apologised, saying the problems significantly damages the public trust for the ministry and Japan's defence forces, and added about being aware of his responsibility

Ministry's investigation found that classified information was mishandled on 38 destroyers and submarines, but no sensitive information leaked outside of military or caused any harm: Defence Minister Minoru Kihara | (Photo: Bloomberg)

AP Tokyo
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

Japan's defence ministry announced disciplinary action on Friday against more than 200 senior officials and service members over mishandling of classified materials and other misconduct, an embarrassment that could undermine Tokyo's efforts to work more closely with United States and other partners.
Japan's Defence Ministry and its Self Defence Forces have been under scrutiny over allegations that members of the navy violated the sensitive information protection law, as well as other misconduct such as falsely claiming allowances for special assignments, or wrongfully claiming free meals at base cafeterias. Ministerial staff were also accused of abuses of power.
Defence Minister Minoru Kihara apologised, saying "The problem is significantly damaging to the public trust for the ministry and Japan's defence forces. I'm keenly aware of my responsibility."
He blamed a lack of discipline across the organisation.
Kihara said the ministry's investigation found that classified information was mishandled on 38 destroyers and submarines, but said no sensitive information leaked outside of military or caused any harm. People without appropriate clearances were were routinely assigned to duties that involved sensitive information.
But the issue is an embarrassment and could undermine Japan's reputation as a trusted defense partner at a time Japan accelerates its military cooperation with the United States, Australia, UK and other western partners, in hopes of playing greater roles in areas that involve intelligence.

Ensuring intelligence protection is extremely important for our cooperation with the ally and other like-minded countries, and we should never let this kind of problem happen again, Kihara said. He pledged to quickly and thoroughly carry out preventive measures so that we will not breach trust with other countries.
Earlier this year, Japan passed a new security law that tightened rules on handling sensitive information. Japan also plans to enact legislation to bolster its cyber security defenses.
Kihara said he is giving up his salary for a month, but that his responsibility is to stay on and continue on the reform of the organisation instead of stepping down.
At a time when we cannot let our guard down even for a second...it is my responsibility to do everything to rebuild the Defence Ministry and the Self Defence Force under my leadership as quickly as possible and regain the public trust, Kihara said.
Of the 218 people disciplined, 11 senior officials were dismissed, two were demoted, dozens suspended and 14 received pay cuts, while about half of them were warned.
Among senior commanders and defence ministry officials to face discipline, head of Maritime Self Defence Force, Adm Ryo Sakai, was to resign to take responsibility over some of the misconducts, to be replaced on July 19 by Akira Saito, currently Self Defence Fleet commander in chief, the minister announced.

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

