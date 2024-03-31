Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese naval ships, 4 military aircraft, deploys forces

Notably, so far in March, Taiwan has tracked 359 Chinese military aircraft and 204 naval vessels, according to Taiwan News

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan tracked six Chinese naval vessels and four military aircraft around the nation amid escalating cross-strait tensions on Sunday, Taiwan News reported.
Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that the Chinese vessels and aircraft were tracked between 6 am (local time) on Saturday and 6 am (local time) on Sunday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) activity, according to the MND.
No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line or entered the southwest corner of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) during that time.
Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan detected eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels operating around the nation.
It also detected five Chinese naval vessels and four military aircraft on Friday.
Notably, so far in March, Taiwan has tracked 359 Chinese military aircraft and 204 naval vessels, according to Taiwan News.
Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.
Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force," Taiwan News reported.
Meanwhile, the Taiwan military condemned the filming by drones by Chinese netizens on the outlying island of Erdan near Kinmen on Saturday, Taiwan News reported.
Rumours circulated online suggesting that unmanned aerial vehicles had captured footage of military movements on the Taiwanese-held island, within view of the Chinese city of Xiamen.
The Kinmen Defence Command said local officers could take appropriate measures based on the threat level the drones posed. The military blamed some Chinese netizens for the provocative behaviour, which could easily escalate into a serious incident.

Also Read

Taiwan CAA protests China's unilateral adjustment of flight routes

Taiwan's defence ministry detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels

China seen using threats, money and pressure to influence Taiwan elections

Taiwan detects 4 Chinese naval ships, 2 military aircraft around nation

Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 6 naval ships on election day

One killed, 14 injured in Balochistan bomb blast, says Pak police

Rescued 250 Indians; 75 in last 3 months: MEA on fake job scam in Cambodia

9 pirates being brought to India, says Navy after rescuing Iranian vessel

4 UN military observers wounded in explosion in Lebanon's southern border

Indian Navy rescues hijacked Iranian fishing vessel, 23 Pak crew members

Topics : Taiwan Taiwan Elections China economy Chinese government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon