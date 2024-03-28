Taiwan's defence ministry detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 8 vessels

According to the AIT, the delegation is being led by Republican congressman Jack Bergman and includes Democratic congressmen Donald Norcross and Jimmy Panetta. Photo: X @ANI

Taiwan Defence Ministry detected 20 Chinese military aircraft and eight navy vessels around its nation and entered Taiwan's northern, south-west, and south-east regions between Wednesday (6 am (local time) to Thursday 6 am (local time).

According to the Taiwan Ministry of National Defence's statement, Taiwan forces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "20 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's northern, SW, and SE ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and employed appropriate forces to respond."

Earlier, Taiwan Air Force Command announced that it carried out an integrated air defence exercise to enhance the overall effectiveness of defence operations, Taiwan News reported.

The Taiwan Air Force Command said it would continue to enhance training intensity considering the frequent intrusions by Chinese military aircraft and vessels into Taiwan's air defence identification zone and nearby water. It further stated that these efforts are made to fulfill regional security and defence operation needs, safeguard airspace and protect the homeland.

On Wednesday Taiwan had reported detecting 15 PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, Y-8, UAVs, etc.). A statement from the Ministry of Defence said that 11 had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the north, central and southwest parts of Taiwan's ADIZ in conducting joint combat patrol.

Meanwhile, a United States congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday is part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said in a statement Thursday.

According to the AIT, the delegation is being led by Republican congressman Jack Bergman and includes Democratic congressmen Donald Norcross and Jimmy Panetta.

During their three-day visit, the delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest, the AIT said.

Bergman currently chairs the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, with Panetta serving as a member, while Norcross serves as ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement Wednesday, the delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, President-elect Lai Ching-te and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim.