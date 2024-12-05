Business Standard
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Book' sold 800,000 copies in first week of launch

Despite skipping major retailers like Amazon and facing online criticism for typos in the $39.99 hardcover, Swift's fans propelled the book to success

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Book’ dominated sales last week, achieving the biggest opening of 2024, reported the Associated Press. According to Circana, the book sold 814,000 copies over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Circana, which tracks sales and consumer insights of 85 per cent of the print market, confirmed the accuracy of these numbers since the book was sold exclusively through the bookseller Target, launching as a Black Friday special.  
 
Despite skipping major retailers like Amazon and facing online criticism for typos in the $39.99 hardcover, Swift’s fans propelled the book to success. Representatives for Target and Swift did not comment on the release of the complaints.   
 
Circana’s metrics exclude audio and e-book sales but highlight the rarity of such a strong debut. The only nonfiction book to outperform ‘Eras’ in its opening week is Barack Obama’s ‘A Promised Land’, which sold 816,000 copies in 2020 through multiple outlets.   
Swift’s unconventional release strategies have proven effective earlier as well. For her 2023 ‘Eras’ concert film, she bypassed traditional Hollywood studios and partnered directly with US theatre chain AMC and Cinemark Theatres. The movie grossed over $200 million, becoming the highest-grossing concert film in history.  
The ‘Eras Tour Book’ is one of many ways Swift has impacted the publishing industry. The singer has inspired biographies, romance novels, colouring books, and even cocktail recipe collections like Shake It Up. Another bestseller of 2024 is Wendy Loggia’s ‘Taylor Swift: A Little Golden Book Biography’, designed in the tradition of ‘Little Golden’ classics like ‘The Three Bears’. 
Swift’s ability to transform non-traditional releases into blockbuster successes highlights her influence. Whether in music, film, or publishing, her innovative strategies consistently reshape the entertainment landscape while captivating fans worldwide. 
 

