Tesla plans $20 billion spending spree to build Elon Musk's AI future

By Kara Carlson

Tesla Inc. plans $20 billion of spending this year to streamline its electric-vehicle lineup and shift resources toward robotics and AI, part of a sweeping set of changes pushing the company further from its roots as an automobile manufacturer.

The capital expenditure plans laid out Wednesday – roughly twice as much as Wall Street was expecting – will support production expansion at multiple factories, scaling up the nascent robotaxi business and building out AI infrastructure. Tesla also revealed plans to discontinue the Model S and X vehicles and devote that plant capacity to building Optimus humanoid robots.

“We’re making very, very big investments,” Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on a conference call after Tesla released fourth-quarter results.

The dramatic moves also include a new agreement to invest $2 billion in Musk’s xAI startup and discussions to potentially build a semiconductor manufacturing facility. They underscore Tesla’s ambitions to reorient around artificial intelligence, driverless technology and robots at the expense of its car-selling business, which has endured two years of decline and faces more challenges in 2026.

Investors have broadly supported the reinvention, even as many of the new business lines remain far-off and uncertain prospects. Neither the EV sales slump nor Tesla’s earnings beat received much attention on Wednesday’s call.

“This quarter officially marks the fundamental shift from EV company to an all-in bet on robotaxi, energy and Optimus,” said Andrew Rocco, an analyst with Zacks Investment Research. “It looks like they’re almost ready to tear off the Band-Aid on the EV business and go full in on autonomy.”

The shares climbed 1.2% at 7:03 p.m. in extended trading in New York. The stock rallied to new highs last year despite underperforming the broader market.

AI Agreement

Tesla reached an agreement this month to acquire preferred shares as part of xAI’s latest funding round, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings statement. The companies also entered into a “framework agreement” to strengthen their relationship and “enhance Tesla’s ability to develop and deploy AI products and services into the physical world.”

The investment highlights the deepening ties between Musk’s business interests and reinforces the growing focus on AI.

The xAI agreement will likely be welcomed by many investors and overshadow the earnings results, said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.

“If Tesla is going to do as well as the bulls are thinking, it’s going to be with the robotaxi and robotics,” Maley said. “So, this investment is exactly what the bulls wanted to hear.”

While Musk has previously expressed support for Tesla to invest in xAI, the decision comes as a surprise after an unsuccessful shareholder vote at the carmaker’s November annual meeting seemed to cloud the prospects. More of Tesla’s shareholders voted for a nonbinding measure encouraging such an investment, but a heavy number of abstentions meant the measure didn’t pass. Still, Tesla said then that it would continue to explore the possibility.

The two companies, both of which are led by Musk, already work together. Tesla sells its Megapack energy storage system to xAI and xAI’s Grok chatbot is integrated into some Tesla vehicles. Bloomberg also reported that xAI told investors that its aims to build AI will eventually power humanoid robots such as Optimus.

Quarterly Profit

Adjusted earnings per share were 50 cents in the quarter, Tesla said Wednesday, five cents higher than the average of analyst estimates. The results snap a string of four quarters in which profit was weaker than expected.

Tesla is navigating lower EV demand and rising competition. Musk has previously warned the company faces a rough patch while it works on these new priority areas.

As part of the overhaul, Tesla is axing the Model S, a luxury sedan that costs about $95,000 and the Model X, an SUV with a pricetag of nearly $100,000. The two are low-volume vehicles compared to Tesla’s more-affordable 3 and Y models.

The profit beat helps offset disappointment stemming from a steady decline in vehicle sales: Tesla earlier this month reported a 9% decline in 2025 deliveries from the previous year. That slump sharpened in the fourth quarter, when deliveries dropped 16% from a year earlier.

Last year was marked by a crowded EV market, the end of US regulator credits and a backlash against Musk’s polarizing politics and his role in the Trump administration.

Sales from regulatory credits fell 22% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, showing how a lucrative revenue stream is drying up. The company receives the payments from competitors who exceed federal fuel economy standards. That income has dropped after the Trump administration eliminated penalties for automakers that failed to meet the standards.

Due to the lower regulatory credit revenue and a drop in vehicle deliveries, Tesla’s 2025 revenue declined for the first time.

Separately, the company reported 1.1 million active subscribers for its Full Self Driving driver assistance software — up nearly 40% from a year earlier. The software, which currently is not considered autonomous and requires constant human supervision, is becoming subscription-only starting after Feb. 14.

Tesla on Wednesday said it aims to expand its budding robotaxi business to Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Las Vegas in the first half of this year. The business has been slowly expanding but has also missed a number of predicted timelines.

Tesla launched its automated rideshare operations in Austin in June. This month, Tesla started rolling out “a few” robotaxis without human driver supervision in Austin. It plans to scale this to its entire Austin fleet over time. The vehicles have previously operated with human safety supervisors in the front seats. The milestone has been long-anticipated, and Musk promised it would come late last year.

The company also operates a rideshare service on the same app in the San Francisco Bay Area that is not considered autonomous and has drivers in the front seat. It also has permits to test the service in Nevada and Arizona.