EU launches probe into X over Grok AI's sexualised content, says lawmaker

A Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked to confirm if an investigation had been opened

Grok AI. (File photo used for representative purposes)

Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 4:37 PM IST

The European Commission has launched an investigation into Elon Musk's AI chatbot Grok over the production of explicit imagery, Regina Doherty, a member of the European parliament representing Ireland, said in a statement on Monday. 
The investigation will assess whether X has complied with its obligations under EU digital legislation, including requirements relating to risk mitigation, content governance, and the protection of fundamental rights, the lawmaker said. 
A Commission spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked to confirm if an investigation had been opened. 
X did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on Monday. 
"This case raises very serious questions about whether platforms are meeting their legal obligations to assess risks properly and to prevent illegal and harmful content from spreading," Doherty said in an emailed statement. 
 

The Commission earlier this month said the AI-generated images of undressed women and children being shared across Elon Musk's social media site X were unlawful and appalling, joining a chorus of condemnation across the world. 
Doherty said the images had exposed wider weaknesses in how emerging AI technologies are regulated and enforced. 
"The European Union has clear rules to protect people online. Those rules must mean something in practice, especially when powerful technologies are deployed at scale. No company operating in the EU is above the law," she added.

