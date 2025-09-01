Monday, September 01, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tesla sees retail exodus in South Korea as investors turn to crypto

Tesla sees retail exodus in South Korea as investors turn to crypto

The exodus signaled waning enthusiasm among one of Tesla's most loyal global retail bases, whose buying sprees once amplified the stock's rallies

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Korean traders, who had been long drawn to high-profile US tech companies such as Tesla, are now putting their money elsewhere | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Youkyung Lee
 
South Korea’s retail investors are losing faith in Tesla Inc’s stock, ramping up their selling last month amid growing disillusionment with the electric carmaker and rising interest in cryptocurrencies. 
Individual investors in Korea sold a net $657 million of Tesla stock in August, the largest outflow since at least early 2023, according to Bloomberg calculations of depository data. Investors have instead favored even more volatile bets such as Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc, seen as a proxy for Ether, which drew $253 million of net inflows. 
 
 
The exodus signaled waning enthusiasm among one of Tesla’s most loyal global retail bases, whose buying sprees once amplified the stock’s rallies. Korean traders, who had been long drawn to high-profile US tech companies such as Tesla, are now putting their money elsewhere.

Also Read

factory, manufacturing, industry

Southeast Asia factories gain momentum as Japan, South Korea face slowdown

Chips, semiconductor

South Korea exports stay solid on chip demand despite Trump tariffs

South Korea's former first lady Kim Keon Hee, wife of impeached former president Yoon Suk Yeol, bows as she arrives at a court to attend a hearing | REUTERS

South Korea's former first lady, ex-PM indicted by special prosecutors

Boeing

Korean Air signs $50 billion deal to buy over 100 Boeing aircraft

U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 25, 2025 | REUTERS

Trump softens stance with South Korea's Lee after initial warning

 
“Tesla used to offer a lot of inspiring narratives but it has failed to win people’s hearts,” said Han Jungsu, a 33-year-old individual investor who first bought Tesla the stock in 2019 but sold out earlier this year to focus on names he sees having more upside. “It has failed to lead with its own AI narrative.”   
 
Still, Tesla remains the top foreign stock among Korean retail traders, who hold about $21.9 billion of the company’s stock, the data show. By comparison, Nvidia Corp. and Palantir Technologies Inc ranked a distant second and third among Korean retail favorites.
 
The exchange-traded fund TSLL, which offers double-leveraged exposure to Tesla, also saw its biggest monthly outflow since at least early 2024, with $554 million withdrawn in August, according to depository data.
 

More From This Section

byd, electric vehicle, chinese cars

BYD sees first profit drop in 3 yrs, showing no automaker safe in price war

Afghanistan earthquake

6.0 magnitude earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan, at least 250 killed

BYD

Chinese hybrids, EVs set to storm Munich in latest European expansion

Samsung, SK Hynix drop as US revokes chip equipment permits for China

Samsung, SK Hynix drop as US revokes chip equipment permits for China

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan reports surge in Chinese military activity near its territory

Topics : Elon Musk South Korea South Korea economy Tesla Inc Tesla

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon