Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Texas Instruments to invest $60 billion in US chip plants expansion

Texas Instruments to invest $60 billion in US chip plants expansion

funds will be used to build or expand seven chip-making facilities in Texas as well as Utah, and will create 60,000 jobs, TI said on Wednesday

chip

Texas Instruments, which won as much as $1.61 billion in CHIPS Act funding last year, already has a large US presence.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Texas Instruments said it would spend more than $60 billion to expand its USmanufacturing footprint, the latest chipmaker to ramp up domestic production amid pressure from the Trump administration to reshore the semiconductor supply chain. 
The funds will be used to build or expand seven chip-making facilities in Texas as well as Utah, and will create 60,000 jobs, TI said on Wednesday, calling it the "largest investment in foundational semiconductor manufacturing in US history". 
The company did not give a timeline for the investment. 
Unlike AI chip firms Nvidia and AMD, TI makes analog or foundational chips used in everyday devices such as smartphones, cars and medical devices, giving it a large client base that includes Apple, SpaceX and Ford Motor. 
 
The spending pledge follows similar announcements from others in the semiconductor industry, including Micron, which said last week that it would expand its US investment by $30 billion, taking its planned spending to $200 billion. 

Also Read

Two Indian-Americans secure significant city council seats in Texas

Two Indian-Americans secure significant city council seats in Texas

US flag, USA

Texas set to join GOP states tightening grip on university curriculum

Image

Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur to lead Texas' top science academy

Caption: Victim Akshay Gupta (Photo courtesy: kxan.com/Noopur Gupta)

Indian-origin entrepreneur killed by homeless fellow Indian on Texas bus

Elon Musk, Musk

Voters approve Musk's plan to establish Starbase as his own city in Texas

Analysts have said they see the spending commitments as overtures to US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to kill the $52.7 billion 2022 CHIPS and Science Act and warned of potential new tariffs on semiconductor imports. 
Texas Instruments, which won as much as $1.61 billion in CHIPS Act funding last year, already has a large US presence. 
It had been building two facilities in Texas and one in Utah as part of efforts to boost in-house manufacturing and stave off rising competition from Chinese analog chipmakers. 
Like other companies unveiling such spending commitments, TI's announcement includes funds already allocated to facilities that are either under construction or ramping up. It will build two additional plants in Sherman, Texas, based on future demand. 
"TI is building dependable, low-cost 300 millimeter capacity at scale to deliver the analog and embedded processing chips that are vital for nearly every type of electronic system," said CEO Haviv Ilan.

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump

'I may do it, I may not; No one knows what I'll do': Trump on striking Iran

US Supreme court

US Supreme Court upholds Tennessee law banning youth transgender care

Balochistan

Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Sindh

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye

Türkiye extends support to Iran; Erdogan says Netanyahu surpassed Hitler

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russia, UAE urge immediate halt to escalating Israel-Iran conflict

Topics : Texas Investment semiconductor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesImmigrant Leave USRSOS 10th 12th Result 2025Arisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayUKPSC Admit Card 2025Agniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon