Türkiye extends support to Iran; Erdogan says Netanyahu surpassed Hitler

Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu had surpassed Nazi Germany’s dictator Adolf Hitler in committing acts of “genocide” in Gaza.
The Türkiye President made the remarks during his AK Party’s group meeting in Ankara. Notably, this is not the first time Erdogan has compared Netanyahu to the Nazi leader.
“Netanyahu has surpassed cruel Hitler in terms of genocide,” Erdogan said. He added that the images from World War II seem innocent compared to those coming out of Gaza.
Türkiye defends Iran’s retaliation
Erdogan further stated that Iran has the “legitimate” right to defend itself against Israel's strikes on the country’s military and nuclear facilities. The two countries have been engaged in reciprocal attacks over the past six days.
“It is a very natural, legitimate and legal right for Iran to defend itself against Israel’s thuggery and state terrorism,” Erdogan said, a day after he had called Netanyahu “the biggest threat to the security of the region.”
“We are closely monitoring Israel's terrorist attacks on Iran,” Erdogan said, referring to potential consequences for Türkiye. “All our institutions are on high alert over potential effects on Türkiye of these attacks.”
Operation Rising Son and regional fallout
On 13 June, Israel launched a series of targeted air strikes against Iran, killing several senior military officials and nuclear scientists under ‘Operation Rising Son’. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu claimed the attacks aimed to eliminate what he described as a “nuclear threat” to Israel.
Subsequently, US President Donald Trump declared support for Israel and demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender. Trump also warned that the US would have no difficulty “taking out” Iran’s Supreme Leader.