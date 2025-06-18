Bomb blast derails six coaches of Jaffar Express in Pakistan's Sindh

A bomb explosion near a railway track derailed six carriages of Jaffar Express in Sindh province of Pakistan on Wednesday.
No casualties were reported in the incident involving the train plying from Peshawar to Quetta, authorities said.
It is the second time in four months that the Jaffar Express was targetted.
Wednesday's blast occurred near the railway track close to the cattle market in Jacobabad in the Sindh province, near the volatile province of Balochistan.
The explosion caused a three-feet deep and railway track of almost six feet was damaged, according to Dunya TV.
A heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area soon after.
Authorities are currently investigating the nature of the blast and an inquiry is underway to determine the cause and nature of the incident.
Following the explosion, train operations were temporarily suspended on the route.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast as yet, however, police sources said usually terrorist acts in Sindh province are conducted by Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz or the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).
Earlier, Jaffar Express was targeted in March in the Bolan area of Balochistan when going from Quetta to Peshawar.
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) militants ambushed it on March 11, killing 21 passengers and four soldiers before the army eliminated all 33 of them the next day.
