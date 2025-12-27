Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 10:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thailand, Cambodia sign truce to halt clashes after weeks of fighting

The agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakrphanit and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ended 20 days of fighting that has killed at least 101 people

Efforts to defuse the situation have been hindered by the nationalist passions that flared in both countries. There is historical enmity between the two nations. (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

The clashes were re-ignited in early December after a breakdown in a ceasefire that US President Donald Trump had helped broker to halt a previous round of fighting in July (Photo: WikiMedia Commons)

Reuters BANGKOK
Thailand and Cambodia agreed on Saturday to  halt weeks of fierce border clashes, the worst fighting in years between the Southeast Asian â  countries that has included fighter jets sorties, exchange of rocket fire and artillery barrages.
  Both sides agree to maintain current troop deployments without further movement," their defence ministers said in a joint statement on the ceasefire, to take effect at noon (0500 GMT). 
"Any reinforcement would heighten tensions and negatively affect long-term efforts to resolve the situation," according to the statement released on social media by Cambodia's Defence Ministry. 
The agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakrphanit and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ended 20 days of fighting that has  killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on both sides. 
 
The clashes were re-ignited in early December after a breakdown in a ceasefire that US President Donald Trump had helped broker to halt a previous round of fighting in July. 
First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

