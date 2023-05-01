close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'The godfather of AI' quits Google to freely speak of risks ahead

'I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn't done it, somebody else would have'

NYT Toronto
Geoffrey Hinton

Geoffrey Hinton

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Geoffrey Hinton was an artificial intelligence pioneer. In 2012, Hinton and two of his graduate students at the University of Toronto created technology that became the intellectual foundation for the AI systems that the tech industry’s biggest companies believe is a key to their future.
On Monday, however, he officially joined a growing chorus of critics who say those companies are racing toward danger with their aggressive campaign to create products based on generative artificial intelligence, the technology that powers popular chatbots like ChatGPT.

Hinton said he has quit his job at Google, where he has worked for more than decade and became one of the most respected voices in the field, so he can freely speak out about the risks of AI. A part of him, he said, now regrets his life’s work.
“I console myself with the normal excuse: If I hadn’t done it, somebody else would have,”  Hinton said during an interview last week at his home in Toronto, a short walk from where he and his students made their breakthrough. “It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it (AI) for bad things,” Hinton said.

©2023 The New York Times News Service

Also Read

Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works

Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report

Google's move to make app makers use its new billing system faces backlash

More than crypto, I am interested in artificial intelligence: Elon Musk

Italy orders OpenAI to stop processing users' data else face fine

IMF Chief Kristalina says rising rates exposed banking vulnerabilities

Social media giant Meta aims to raise $7 bn through corporate bond sale

General Motors lays off several hundred full-time contract workers

May Day Protest: World's workers rally, France sees pension anger

Elon Musk cuts down parental leaves of Twitter employees: Report

Topics : Artificial intelligence Google

First Published: May 01 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Angel Broking for flouting regulatory norms

Sebi
3 min read

Mobikwik turns profitable in March quarter, expects to double revenue

MobiKwik
2 min read

Hero MotoCorp's sales decline by 5% YoY to 396,107 units in April

Hero Motocorp
1 min read

IMF Chief Kristalina says rising rates exposed banking vulnerabilities

Kristalina Georgieva
3 min read
Premium

The story, the actor and the budget have to work for theatres: Shiv Chanana

Shiv Chanana
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

JPMorgan to acquire First Republic Bank after seizure by regulator

JPMorgan, JPMorgan Chase & Co, JPMorgan Chase
2 min read
Premium

ESMA row: EU banks likely to turn Indian entities into subsidiaries

Esma
3 min read

LIVE: National Capital reports 259 fresh cases and 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

covid, coronavirus, covid-19
3 min read

SoftBank Group's chip maker Arm registers for blockbuster US IPO

Arm
2 min read

US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April

manufacturing
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon