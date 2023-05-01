Social media giant Meta aims to raise $7 bn through corporate bond sale



(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. emerged as the first mega-cap technology company to tap the US investment-grade bond market as turmoil in the financial sector has toppled five banks since March.

Olivia Raimonde



Eleven companies have already come forward with bond offerings Monday as companies look to issue debt before the Federal Open Market Committee meeting and subsequent rate decision Wednesday.

The social-media behemoth, which reported earnings last week, is looking to raise $7 billion in a five-part deal, according to a person familiar with the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 215 basis points over Treasuries, the person said.



The Menlo Park, California-based company has spent the last months cutting costs and restructuring its workforce, while advertising sales rebounded in the first quarter. Even though it touts strong cash flow, the company is likely looking to shore up extra cash for future bond buybacks, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Robert Schiffman.

Meta raised $10 billion in its first ever corporate bond issue last year. The Facebook parent plans to use the fresh funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock, and for acquisitions or investments, the person added.

Also Read Banks tier II bond issuance surges 3.5 times in FY23, shows data Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here Instagram now lets you add up to 5 'links in bio'. Here's how to do it Instagram down for users for a few hours worldwide, cause unclear Instagram Reels adds dedicated 'trends' section to empower creators Elon Musk cuts down parental leaves of Twitter employees: Report China calls for representation of developing countries in UNSC reforms US manufacturing sector contracts for sixth straight month in April Jack Ma to teach at Tokyo University on sustainable agriculture, management UK's Royal Mail to issue stamp featuring Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs



Representatives for Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“After it boosted repurchase authorization by $40 billion in January, we envision shareholder returns will keep growing — similar to Alphabet and Apple — as free-cash-flow prospects improve,” he wrote in a note. “With initial price talk wide to peers, we perceive little credit risk and strong relative value out the curve.”