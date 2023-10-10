They started it, we will finish it: Israeli PM Netanyahu warns Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel has “only started” a fierce offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to an unprecedented Hamas attack.

Israeli Prime Minister said that retaliation has “only started,” and “what we will do to the enemy will echo down through generations.”

Netanyahu delivered the pronouncement in a nationally televised address as Israel pressed ahead with a third day of heavy airstrikes in Gaza.

“We have only started striking Hamas,” he said. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

In a stern warning to Hamas, Netanyahu on Tuesday said that , “Israel is at war. We didn’t want this war. It was forced upon us in the most brutal and savage way. But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it”. Netanyahu lashed out Hamas saying that they will pay the price and will remember the same for a long time.

“Hamas will understand that by attacking us, they have made a mistake of historic proportions. We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come,” he said .

Branding Hamas as ISIS, he called on the “forces of civilisation” to unite against the Hamas and defeat it.