At least 40 babies killed, as Israel-Hamas violence turns ghastly

In one of the blood-curdling details from the Hamas attack on Israel, at least 40 babies were killed by the terror group, Israel-based i24 News reported on Tuesday.

This came after several soldiers were called up for reserve service, and had arrived already expecting the worst, but the scenes were beyond imagination.

Some soldiers say they found babies with their heads cut off, entire families gunned down in their beds. About 40 babies and young children have been taken out on gurneys so far, i24 News reported.

At least 900 Israelis were killed and over 2,616 people injured after Hamas launched a barbaric 'surprise attack' on Israel on October 7.

Earlier in the day, the IDF also took international journalists to Kfar Azza, a kibbutz close to the border where around 70 residents were slaughtered during the devastating attack by Hamas terrorists, Times of Israel reported.

"It's not a war, it's not a battlefield, it's a massacre," IDF Major General Itai Veruv said.

"You see the babies, their mothers and their fathers, in their bedrooms, and in their protected rooms, and how the terrorists killed them -- it's not a war," Times of Israel quoted Veruv as saying.

He added, "It's something that I never saw in my life...We used to imagine our grandmothers and grandfathers during the pogroms in Europe. It's not something that we have seen in recent history".

The Israeli Air Force launched an extensive attack against terror targets of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. As per the Israeli Air Force, the fighter jets attacked a number of terrorist targets of the terrorist organization Hamas throughout the Gaza Strip.

As part of its retaliation against Hamas, Israel has mobilised 3,00,000 troops in the last 48 hours. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari informed about the mobilisation and said the IDF "has never mobilized so many reservists so quickly -- 300,000 reservists in 48 hours.

IDF also said it had finally regained control over the border with the Gaza Strip, 72 hours after Hamas terrorists blew through sections of the barrier and launched an invasion that saw over 1,000 Israelis slaughtered or kidnapped.