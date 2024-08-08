Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

The Northampton police asked the counter-protesters to disperse as the far-right protesters mellowed (Photo: PTI)

Thousands of anti-racist counter-protesters demonstrated on Wednesday in solidarity with ethnic minorities in England, who were subjected to violent anti-immigrant riots, Al Jazeera reported. The day began with high tension and the possibility of violence, but the situation calmed down in major cities like Liverpool and London as counter-protesters turned out in large numbers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp As the anti-racist counter-protesters appeared, the far-right protesters became more subdued, Al Jazeera reported. The Northampton police asked the counter-protesters to disperse as the far-right protesters mellowed. "Protest Update- One hour since planned protest was due to start and there has been no disorder tonight. Police are now asking the crowd of counter-protesters to disperse peacefully for the evening. Kettering Road still partially closed for now #Northampton," the Northants Police said in a post on X.

Hundreds of protesters in solidarity with immigrants gathered in London against the far-right, chanting slogans like "refugees welcome," "London against racism," "Migration is not a crime," and "stop the far right."

In Walthamstow, where violent far-right protests were expected, people were stunned to see anti-Fascist groups, Palestinian and LGBT flags, and immigration-friendly signboards, Al Jazeera reported.

A police officer said that they made a few arrests, but the crowd's mood shifted with drummers playing on the streets and giant bubbles floating across the evening sky, Al Jazeera reported.

The UK has struggled with the greatest social unrest it has seen in years following a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class in Southport. Several rioters on Sunday set fire to and broke into hotels housing asylum seekers in northern England.

The far-right was accused of inciting anti-Muslim and anti-immigration demonstrations by spreading misinformation, including the false allegation that the assailant was a Muslim immigrant. However, the police confirmed that the suspect was born in Britain.