Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Serbia hit with UEFA charges and inquiry for fan misconduct at Euro 2024

The details were not specified by UEFA on Monday but followed a formal complaint by the soccer federation of Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008

Uefa Champions League Trophy

Uefa Champions League Trophy. (Photo: X)

AP Gelsenkirchen
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UEFA filed one disciplinary charge and opened a separate investigation into alleged discrimination by Serbia fans at the European Championship game against England.
The details were not specified by UEFA on Monday but followed a formal complaint by the soccer federation of Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008 that its neighbor has never recognised.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
UEFA's disciplinary panel will consider a charge against Serbia of its fans transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event and throwing objects during England's 1-0 win on Sunday at Gelsenkirchen.
Serbia fans displayed a national flag which included in its borders the territory of Kosovo, its former republic.
Kosovan soccer officials alerted UEFA to flags, chants and banners which they said contained political, chauvinistic and racist messages against their country.
The charges should be judged before Thursday, when Serbia plays its second Euro 2024 game against Slovenia in Munich. A fine would typically be imposed in such cases with stricter measures potentially imposed in a future competition.
UEFA gave no timeline for the investigation into alleged discriminatory behavior.
Serbia fans clashed with England fans in the city before the late evening game, but the strict liability federations have under UEFA rules for incidents at stadiums does not always include violent incidents elsewhere.
UEFA has sanctioned Serbia several times in recent seasons for fan misconduct and discrimination, including limiting ticket sales or ordering the team to play in an empty stadium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uefa Champions League Racism football finance Kosovo Soccer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon