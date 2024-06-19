What is Juneteenth? Check history, significance, celebration and more

Business Standard
Juneteenth is a special festival celebrated to mark the ending of slavery in the United States. Here's all you need to know about this day

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

Juneteenth holds a very special significance in the history of the United States, marking the end of slavery in the country. The then US President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but it took until June 19th, 1865, for the news of freedom to reach enslaved people in Texas. Union Troops reached Galveston to implement the proclamation, after a profound delay in spreading the news of emancipation during the Civil War.

The delay underscored the complexities of ending slavery in 19th century America, when it faced significant hurdles. Juneteenth signifies the abolition of slavery but also serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality. 
Juneteenth marks the emancipation of the enslaved Black Americans observed every year on June 19 and it became a US federal holiday in 2021 after US President Joe Biden signed the bill.

When is Juneteenth celebrated?

Juneteenth is a combination of the words made from June and 19th, known as Emancipation Day. The day was first commemorated in 1865 after the Confederate state surrendered to end the Civil War, when a Union general arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African Americans of their freedom under President Abraham Lincoln's 1863 Emancipation Proclamation. 

Texas officially declared Juneteenth a holiday in 1980. At least 28 states and the District of Columbia now legally recognise Juneteenth which is declared a state holiday and it has been given a paid day off. 

The day honours those who suffered as a result of slavery in the 400 years since the first enslaved Africans arrived in the colonies which later became the United States.

What is the significance of Juneteenth this year?

This is the fourth year for Juneteenth as a federal holiday, all U.S. government employees and any private business participants have the day off from work. 

However, not all state governments recognise the holiday, which means state employees in those states will report to work. The legislature would have to pass bills to make it a permanent holiday. 

In 2023, Connecticut, Minnesota, Nevada and Tennessee declared a permanent public holiday for the first time, reported Pew Research Center. 

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey recognises Juneteenth as a state holiday this year by decree, after several efforts by state lawmakers to make Juneteenth a permanent state holiday.

Race is still a sensitive issue in the United States, even four years after the killing of George Floyd and other black Americans at the hands of police. Floyd's killing led to violent protests across the world, leading to calls to make reforms in criminal justice and attention to other racial inequities.

How is Juneteenth celebrated?

People offer prayers and invite family gatherings and then includes annual pilgrimages to Galveston by formerly enslaved people and their families as per Juneteenth.com.

In 1872, a group of African American ministers and businessmen in Houston purchased 10 acres of land and created Emancipation Park which was intended to hold the city's annual Juneteenth celebration.

The celebration takes place among families in the backyards where food is an integral element. Some cities like Atlanta and Washington, hold larger events which include parades and festivals with residents, local businesses and more.
