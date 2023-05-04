close

TikTok's revamped creator fund to require 10K followers, 100K views

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok has opened its revamped creator fund, called the Creativity Programme Beta, to all eligible creators in the US from May 3

IANS San Francisco
tiktok

Source: Bloomberg

Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 2:45 PM IST
Chinese short-form video platform TikTok has opened its revamped creator fund, called the "Creativity Programme Beta", to all eligible creators in the US from May 3.

Creators will now require at least 10,000 followers and 1,00,000 views in the last 30 days to join the programme.

"Beginning May 3, 2023, US creators with at least 10K followers and 100K authentic video views in the last 30 days are eligible to join the Creativity Programme Beta. The Creativity Programme Beta is in its early stages, and we're continuously exploring ways to improve the experience for our creator community and the way creators are rewarded," TikTok said in a blogpost.

The company initially began testing the new programme with select creators in February.

According to the company, the new programme is designed to generate higher revenue and unlock more real-world opportunities for creators.

"Designed to help creators foster their creativity, generate higher revenue potential and unlock more exciting, real-world opportunities, the Creativity Program Beta is the latest addition to our range of monetisation tools that support creators of all levels in being rewarded," TikTok added.

Users must be at least 18-years-old, meet the minimum follower and video view requirements, and have an account in good standing to be eligible for the Creativity Programme Beta.

To begin earning, creators must create and publish high-quality, original content longer than one minute, the company said.

--IANS

shs/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : TikTok United States

First Published: May 04 2023 | 3:15 PM IST

