Short video app TikTok hands over pink slips, fires entire India staff

Short video app fired its entire India staff on Monday, a report by the Economic Times (ET) said, quoting sources aware of the matter. Forty people were laid off and were offered severance pay of up to nine months.

"The India employees were told that February 28 would be their last day and were given feelers to look out for other opportunities for some time as it was conveyed that restarting India operations were not going to take off because of the government's stance on Chinese apps," a source told ET.

"The entire team was informed. We were anyway told some time ago that business in India may be shut off, so look for jobs. Most people will be given 90 days severance," another source told ET.

Most of the employees of TikTik India were working in Brazil and Dubai markets after the Centre banned the app in India in June 2020. At the time, it had around 200 million users in India.

A report by Sensor Tower recently said that was the second most downloaded app in the world in the last quarter. Only Instagram had a higher number of downloads.

However, the company is under a high level of scrutiny in several major countries. Government officials have banned it in several states in the United States of America (USA), like Kansas, Wisconsin and Virginia. In the European Union (EU), data protection watchdogs in Ireland recently opened two investigations into TikTok, including one on its transfer of personal data to China.