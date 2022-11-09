Apple releases iOS 16.2 developer beta with 5G network support for iPhones

Apple on Tuesday released the iOS 16.2 beta for supported iPhones to developers. The new software version brings several new features, including support in India for Airtel and Reliance Jio network. Important to note, the software version is available as developer beta with public beta expected to roll out soon. The final iOS 16.2 release is slated for December as confirmed by Apple earlier.

The iOS 16.2 developer beta software may have performance issues and other bugs, as it is a software under testing. Therefore, the upgrade is available for developers first so they can test and share feedback with Apple. For the uninitiated, Apple rolls out new software upgrades in stages – developer beta, followed by public beta, and lastly the final release.

The public beta releases are available to users enrolled in Apple Beta Software Program. It is open to anyone with a valid Apple ID, who accepts the programme agreement during the sign-up process. To download and install public beta releases, users can visit beta.apple.com to sign-up for the Apple Beta Software Program. Once done, follow the steps below to download and install the public beta release as soon as it is available:

Steps to download and install the public beta software update

Step 1: From iOS device, go to beta.apple.com/profile to download the configuration profile

Step 2: After downloading the configuration profile, go to Settings – General – Software Update

Step 3: Tap on software update to check for update available in beta

Step 4: If the update is available, click on download

Note: It recommended to back up data and files before installing the beta versions of iOS using Finder service.

The iPhone takes some time to install it and may require fresh installation in some cases. Once done, iPhone users automatically get future beta releases just like how the updates arrive on commercial released versions.

You can also unenroll from the beta software program and go back to commercial software releases. Follow the steps below to unenroll from the iOS 16 beta software program:

Steps to unenroll from beta software program

Step 1: Go to Settings – General – VPN & Device Management and click on the iOS Beta Software Profile that appears

Step 2: Tap Remove Profile. If asked, enter your device passcode, then tap Remove.

Step 3: Once the profile is deleted, your iOS device will no longer receive iOS public betas. When the next commercial version of iOS is released, you can install it from Software Update.