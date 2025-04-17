Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
No Indian makes it to TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list

No Indian makes it to TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2025 list

Last year, India had a notable presence with actor Alia Bhatt and Olympic wrestler Sakshee Malikkh earning spots among the world's most influential

Time magazine has released its 2025 list of the 100 most influential people, featuring figures like US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

Nandini Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

From political powerhouses to cultural icons, Time magazine's 2025 list of the 100 Most Influential People is as star-studded as ever—but with one striking omission. For the first time in recent years, not a single Indian citizen features in the influential lineup.
 
US President Donald Trump, tech mogul Elon Musk, newly elected UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus of Bangladesh headline this year’s list, which honours individuals who have shaped the world through leadership, innovation, and influence.
 
Last year, India had a notable presence with actor Alia Bhatt and Olympic wrestler Sakshee Malikkh earning spots among the world's most influential. Indian-origin names like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and actor Dev Patel had also showcased the country’s global reach. This year, their absence marks a significant shift.
 
 
The 2025 edition of Time’s list casts a wide net across politics, science, business, and entertainment, spotlighting those who have made extraordinary contributions over the past year.
 
Among the world leaders featured are Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, US Vice President JD Vance, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Germany’s conservative leader Friedrich Merz, and South Korea’s prominent political figure Lee Jae-myung. Muhammad Yunus, aged 84, stands out as the oldest name on the list, his decades of work in social business and microfinance still resonating today.

New faces in global politics have also earned recognition. US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F Kennedy Jr, Argentina’s outspoken President Javier Milei, and Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the movement that toppled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year, all make powerful entries into the 2025 list.
 
Although no Indian nationals were featured, Indian-origin talent continues to shine on the global stage. Reshma Kewalramani, CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, secured her place among the top 100. Having emigrated from India at the age of 11, Kewalramani made history by becoming the first woman to head a major biotechnology company in the US.
 
This year’s Time list also comes with five striking international covers, each featuring a standout name who defines the spirit of the year: Hollywood legend Demi Moore, rap icon Snoop Dogg, former tennis champion Serena Williams, British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, and artificial intelligence pioneer Demis Hassabis, co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

