Top leader has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza, says Hamas

Hamas said Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials after having arrived Wednesday in Cairo, but did not provide details

Israeli soldiers manoeuver armored military vehicles along Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel

Negotiations were underway on another cease-fire and the release of more hostages held by the militant group, but the two sides were believed to be far from an agreement | (Photo: PTI)

AP Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip)
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

Hamas says its top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has arrived in Cairo for talks on the war in Gaza.
Egypt, along with Qatar where Haniyeh is believed to be based have both played a key role as mediators between the militant group and Israel since the war that began with Hamas' October 7 attack.
Hamas said Haniyeh would discuss the war with Egyptian officials after having arrived Wednesday in Cairo, but did not provide details.
Negotiations were underway on another cease-fire and the release of more hostages held by the militant group, but the two sides were believed to be far from an agreement.

Topics : Hamas Gaza israel Hostages

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 2:46 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon