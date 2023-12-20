Sensex (    %)
                        
International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Date, History, Importance, Wishes

Every year, countries globally get together on International Human Solidarity Day to support global prosperity. On this day, people pledge to end hunger, poverty, and disease

International Human Solidarity Day. Image: Bloomberg

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

International Human Solidarity Day is observed every year on 20 December. This day inspires states to reaffirm their commitment to international agreements. It serves as a call to action to work together toward the common objectives of peace, social justice, and sustainable development. 
This day permits us to address worldwide difficulties with the commitment of communities, individuals, and nations. We must all meet up to celebrate the day and figure out our responsibilities. We must promote harmony and peace.
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared the International Human Solidarity Day on 20 December 2005. Every year, this day is observed to promote the principles of cooperation and unity among citizens. We all must praise the day and spread awareness about it. It is seen on a similar date, consistently, across the globe.

International Human Solidarity Day: History and Importance

International Human Solidarity Day is celebrated on December 20th. Its foundation was signed in 2000 at the UN UN Millennium Summit. This landmark document, led by world leaders, perceived "solidarity" as a foundation and incentive for the 21st century. It recognized that while globalisation offered opportunities, its advantages and weights were unevenly dispersed, abandoning quite a large number. 
Hence, the Declaration stressed the requirement for a united global effort, where the people who suffer or help least deserve help from the individuals who benefit most.
The World Solidarity Fund was established in 2002 as a result of this shared responsibility idea, which eventually led to the official announcement of International Human Solidarity Day in 2005. It fills in as a yearly reminder that our interconnected world relies on the aggregate commitment to lift each other, advancing individual achievement, yet the prosperity of the whole human family.
In this way, when we hold hands on December 20th, we're not simply celebrating; we're conveying forward the light towards the Millennium Declaration, making progress toward an all the more and fair future for all.

Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2023: Wishes

No matter how different we are from each other, we should help and promote solidarity. Happy International Human Solidarity Day 2023 to all.
Solidarity is one of the essential tools that helps to build a better society. Wishing a Happy International Human Solidarity Day to everyone.
Together, we can try to eradicate poverty. We should come together and fight to remove poverty. Happy International Human Solidarity Day.

There is nothing impossible in this world if we get together and fight against it. Happy International Human Solidarity Day to everyone.

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:53 AM IST

