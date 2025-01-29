Business Standard

Tried LSD as teenager but won't recommend it, Bill Gates in Source Code

Tried LSD as teenager but won't recommend it, Bill Gates in Source Code

Microsoft billionaire, Bill Gates opens up about his childhood and teenage time in his upcoming memoir, Source Code, which will be his first series of autobiographical books

Bill Gates

Bill Gates(Photo: Reuters)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In his upcoming memoir Source Code, the first in a planned series of autobiographical books, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates shares details about his early life and youth. Before the memoir's publication, Gates spoke with People magazine, offering insights into previously undiscovered aspects of his life that the book would reveal.
The 69-year-old talked candidly about his teenage drug and alcohol experiments, among other things. The majority of his tales featured Paul Allen, a childhood friend with whom he co-founded Microsoft in 1975.

Bill Gates on his life and trying LSD

Gates discusses trying LSD on senior skip day in Source Code. Senior skip day is a custom in American high schools where the senior class skips class on a specific, prearranged date. When Gates had to have a dental surgery the next day, he was still experiencing the effects of the medicine. 
 
 
“It's all Paul's fault," Gates joked to People. "Everything I did, I'm blaming it on him and Jimi Hendrix."
 
Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) is a potent hallucinogenic substance that is banned in many countries. Gates made four or five attempts at the substance. But, he advises against it.

He stated, “So I gave it up after, I think we did [LSD] four or five times in total. I think the last time was when I was like 21. And I'm definitely not recommending that because even though you think some of your thoughts are profound, in retrospect, they're not". 

Bill Gates talks about marijuana and alcohol

Although LSD was the only strong drug he used as a youngster, it was not the only substance he “experimented” with. Additionally, he acknowledged that he smoked marijuana "to try to look cool" in the hopes that "maybe some girls would be impressed." 
 
He stated, "It did not work out," "But I tried." The millionaire also mentioned his first drunken experience in his book: "I threw up and passed out that night in the Lakeside teachers’ lounge". 
 
His close friend Paul Allen was frequently mentioned in his memories of his early years. "Paul always got a kick out of challenging things like [not] drinking. And he gave me a bunch of whiskey, which I still don't like the taste of, because that first night I drank too much," Gates said. "I'm a huge risk-taker willing to try new things, but I also like my mind working well. And so both during those trips and even after, you wonder, 'Hey, did I scramble up my mind?" 
 

Topics : Bill Gates autobiography Microsoft Marijuana alcohol

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

