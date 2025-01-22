Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Andhra CM to meet Bill Gates, several global executives in Switzerland

Andhra CM to meet Bill Gates, several global executives in Switzerland

On the third day of his visit to the Swiss resort town, the Chief Minister will also meet the officials from the World Economic Forum (WEF)

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

CM will promote 'Brand Andhra' and showcase investment opportunities in the state | Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet Microsoft founder Bill Gates and several other global executives in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, officials said.

On the third day of his visit to the Swiss resort town, the Chief Minister will also meet the officials from the World Economic Forum (WEF), they added.

"The chiefs of Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, Pepsi and AstraZeneca are going to meet the CM. The CM will also hold discussions with Bill Gates and WEF representatives," a press release said.

Moreover, Andhra Pradesh is expected to ink an agreement with renewable energy player Greenko and the CM is scheduled to attend roundtable conferences on topics such as organic farming, human mission calibration and green hydrogen, and renewable power, the release added.

 

The CM will promote 'Brand Andhra' and showcase investment opportunities in the state, it said.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu

PM Modi right leader at right time, he will take country to top: CM Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh to soon offer birth, death certificates through WhatsApp

Revanth Reddy

Young Indian leaders dominate WEF 2025, Andhra, Telangana lead delegations

JD Vance with wife Usha

JD Vance gets a message from wife Usha's grandaunt ahead of inauguration

Israel, Hamas, Israel Hamas flag, Israel Hamas

LIVE: Three Israeli hostages are with Israeli forces in Gaza as ceasefire passes first hurdle

Earlier, addressing a roundtable discussion on 'Building the Next Petrochemical Hub', Naidu underscored the immense potential Andhra Pradesh holds as a petrochemical hub.

"Our state is home to India's largest Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR), spanning an impressive 640 sq km," he said in a post on 'X'.

With significant investments are already flowing into Visakhapatnam and Ramayapatnam, Andhra Pradesh offers a thriving ecosystem for industry leaders and investors to collaborate and succeeda true win-win for investors and Andhra Pradesh, Naidu added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Quad ministers, Quad

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's Rs 15,000 cr family properties may be taken over by govt

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Brain, nervous system affected in cases: Principal of GMC on Rajouri deaths

ram mandir

Ram Mandir Anniversary: India celebrates one year of 'Pran Prathistha'

Modi, Narendra Modi

'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' has become people-powered initiative: PM Modi

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Bill Gates Switzerland

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVERam Mandir AnniversaryStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDenta Water IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon