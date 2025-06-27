Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin expands military's role at border to the southern tip of Texas

Trump admin expands military's role at border to the southern tip of Texas

US Air Force announced annexation of 250-mile Texas border stretch amid military buildup under Trump's national emergency declaration

US personnel, US military

The militarised border zone is a counterpoint to the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Santa Fe
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department of Defense is expanding a militarised zone along the southern US border where troops are authorised to detain people who enter illegally for possible federal prosecution on charges of trespassing in a national defence area.

The Air Force announced Monday the annexation of a serpentine 250-mile (400-kilometre) stretch of the border in Texas amid a buildup of military forces under President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the border. A Defense Department official said the Navy also has been instructed to establish a new national defence area at the border. The official didn't provide further details.

The newly designated national defence area on land and water along the Rio Grande spans two Texas counties and runs alongside cities including Brownsville and McAllen. It will be treated as an extension of Joint Base San Antonio. The Air Force said it's prepared to install warning signs immediately against entry to the area.

 

The military strategy was pioneered in April along a 170-mile (275-kilometre) stretch of the border in New Mexico and expanded to a swath of western Texas in May. Hunters, hikers and humanitarian aid groups fear that they will no longer have access.

In the newest national defence area, military responsibilities include "enhanced detection and monitoring" and "temporarily detaining trespassers until they are transferred to the appropriate law enforcement authorities," the Air Force said in a statement.

Also Read

Stabbing

Teen indicted for murder in fatal stabbing at Texas school track meet

chip

Texas Instruments to invest $60 billion in US chip plants expansion

Two Indian-Americans secure significant city council seats in Texas

Two Indian-Americans secure significant city council seats in Texas

US flag, USA

Texas set to join GOP states tightening grip on university curriculum

Image

Indian-origin professor Ganesh Thakur to lead Texas' top science academy

At least three people have been directly detained by troops in New Mexico for processing by Border Patrol. More than 1,400 immigrants have been charged with incursions into the national defence areas, a criminal misdemeanour punishable by up to 18 months in prison.

Court challenges to the charges have been met with mixed results.

The militarised border zone is a counterpoint to the deployment of roughly 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests over Trump's stepped-up enforcement of immigration laws.

The troop deployments are testing the limits of the Posse Comitatus Act, which prohibits the military from conducting civilian law enforcement on US soil.

Arrests at the border for illegal entry have decreased dramatically this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NYC Mayor Adams launches reelection, slams Mamdani as having 'silver spoon'

US flag, US, united states

US signs agreements with Guatemala, Honduras to take asylum seekers

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strike kills 18 in Gaza as turmoil mounts over food distribution

kilmar abrego garcia

Govt to deport Abrego Garcia to country that's not El Salvador: Prosecutors

Claudia Sheinbaum, President of Mexico

Mexico president slams sanctions on Mexican banks by Trump administration

Topics : Donald Trump Texas US Military Donald Trump administration US immigrant detention

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon