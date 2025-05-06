Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 07:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump admin halts new grants to Harvard over unmet White House demands

Trump admin halts new grants to Harvard over unmet White House demands

The action was laid out in a letter to Harvard's president and amounts to a major escalation of Trump's battle with the Ivy League school

Harvard University

Harvard's president has previously said he will not bend to government's demands | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Harvard University will receive no new federal grants until it meets a series of demands from President Donald Trump's administration, the Education Department announced Monday.

The action was laid out in a letter to Harvard's president and amounts to a major escalation of Trump's battle with the Ivy League school. The administration previously froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard, and Trump is pushing to strip the school of its tax-exempt status.

In a press call, an Education Department official said Harvard will receive no new federal grants until it demonstrates responsible management of the university and satisfies federal demands on a range of subjects. It applies to federal research grants and not federal financial aid students receive to help cover tuition and fees.

 

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to preview the decision on a call with reporters.

The official accused Harvard of serious failures in four areas: antisemitism, racial discrimination, abandonment of rigor and viewpoint diversity. To become eligible for new grants, Harvard would need to enter negotiations with the federal government and prove it has satisfied the administration's demands.

Harvard's president has previously said he will not bend to government's demands. The university sued to halt its funding freeze last month.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 7:51 AM IST

