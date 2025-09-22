Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:47 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump admin imposes stricter rules on journalists covering Pentagon

Trump admin imposes stricter rules on journalists covering Pentagon

Pentagon said it would forbid reporters from gathering any information that had not been authorised for release, and would revoke press passes from any journalists who did not obey

The Trump administration unveiled a new crackdown on journalists at the Pentagon. (Photo:PTI)

ANI US
Sep 22 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

A document from the US Department of War spelt out the latest in a series of escalating restrictions placed on the press corps covering the Pentagon during US President Donald Trump's second term, The Washington Post reported.

The Trump administration unveiled a new crackdown Friday on journalists at the Pentagon, saying it will require them to pledge they won't gather any information - even unclassified - that hasn't been expressly authorised for release, and will revoke the press credentials of those who do not obey.

The Pentagon said it would forbid reporters from gathering any information that had not been authorised for release, and would revoke press passes from any journalists who did not obey, as per New York Post.

 

Earlier on February 1, the Pentagon had decided to swap traditional media with pro-Trump outlets under a new rotational program for the Department of War's workspace, CNN reported.

The rotation makes room for a number of right-wing and explicitly pro-Trump media outlets that have not had workspace at the Pentagon before.

The Friday night announcement was criticised by some journalists as a way to score political points and penalise tough-minded news outlets.

The changes only affect workspaces, not credentials, so journalists from the affected outlets will not lose access to military officials and press briefings, as per CNN.

Representatives of several newsrooms met with Pentagon officials earlier this week and expressed concerns over the rotation program. One concern entailed the "strategic disadvantage" of losing office space in the building.

It is common for reporters from major news organisations to have access to desks or workspaces at government buildings, such as the White House and the US Capitol. The Trump administration has been vocal about wanting to give more access to nontraditional news organisations, including many that have reported favorably on the president, the New York Times reported.

"Known as the Correspondents' Corridor, this office space loaned to media outlets by the secretary of defence stands as a tribute to the importance the department has long placed on informing the public about the US military," the memo said, as per The New York Times.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US Pentagon American media

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

