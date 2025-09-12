Friday, September 12, 2025 | 06:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump admin moves to restore Harvard funding, but money not flowing yet

Trump admin moves to restore Harvard funding, but money not flowing yet

Reinstatement notices have started arriving from several federal agencies, but so far no payments have been received, Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said

Harvard University

Harvard has been President Donald Trump's top target in his campaign to reshape higher education. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Harvard University says it has started receiving notices that many federal grants halted by the Trump administration will be reinstated after a federal judge ruled that the cuts were illegal.

It's an early signal that federal research funding could begin flowing to Harvard after months of deadlock with the White House, but it's yet to be seen if money will arrive. The government has said it will appeal the judge's decision.

Reinstatement notices have started arriving from several federal agencies, but so far no payments have been received, Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton said late Wednesday. Harvard is monitoring funding receipts closely, Newton said.

 

A federal judge in Boston last week ordered the government to reverse more than $2.6 billion in cuts, saying they were unconstitutional and used antisemitism as a smokescreen for an ideological attack.

The Trump administration started cutting federal research grants from Harvard in April after the Ivy League school rebuffed a list of wide-ranging demands from the government in a federal investigation into campus antisemitism. Harvard challenged the cuts in court, calling them illegal government retaliation.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Russian drone invasion in Poland could have been 'mistake', says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at Pentagon, pledges to honour heroes

Charlie Kirk

Police launch search after conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot dead

Charlie Kirk

Authorities still looking for Charlie Kirk's killer, rifle recovered

Trump

Trump announces posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk

Harvard has been President Donald Trump's top target in his campaign to reshape higher education, which has resulted in settlements with Columbia and Brown universities to end federal investigations and restore federal money cut by the Trump administration.

Trump has said he wants Harvard to pay no less than $500 million as part any deal to restore funding. He reiterated the demand at an August Cabinet meeting. They've been very bad, Trump told Education Secretary Linda McMahon. Don't negotiate.

Even as Harvard's lawsuit played out, both sides had been negotiating the framework of an agreement that could end the prolonged conflict. So far, such a deal has been elusive.

The government has opened numerous investigations against Harvard and attempted an array of sanctions, including moves to block the school from enrolling international students. A federal judge blocked the move in June after Harvard sued.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Brazil's top court jails Bolsonaro for more than 27 years over coup attempt

illegal immigrants, migrants

Judge temporarily blocks US bid to deport Guatemalan, Honduran children

imf

Weaker US jobs data gives Fed room to cut interest rates, says IMF

person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

US officials find rifle, release photos in hunt for Charlie Kirk's killer

US inflation

US inflation rises in August as fuel, food, air travel costs increases

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard University Harvard

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon