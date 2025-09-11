Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at Pentagon, pledges to honour heroes

Trump marks 9/11 anniversary at Pentagon, pledges to honour heroes

The Pentagon's 9/11 observance ceremony, which has traditionally been held near the building's memorial outside its walls, was moved into the internal courtyard late Wednesday night

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump visited Pentagon chapel after ceremony and lays a wreath. The wreath, laid by the president and first lady, was in remembrance of the 184 service members and civilians who were killed 24 years ago at the Pentagon. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are marking 24 years since the September 11, 2001, attacks at a service at the Pentagon on Thursday.

The remembrances are being held during a time of increased political tensions. The 9/11 anniversary, often promoted as a day of national unity, comes a day after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at a college in Utah.

Trump visited Pentagon chapel after ceremony and lays a wreath. The wreath, laid by the president and first lady, was in remembrance of the 184 service members and civilians who were killed 24 years ago at the Pentagon.

 

Both also signed a guest book.

Trump wraps 9/11 commemoration by pledging to honour the heroes  We will defend the nation they served, the values they upheld and the freedom for which they died, he said. We will support our troops, we will protect our families, and we will preserve the American way of life for every future generation.

Also Read

Charlie Kirk

Police launch search after conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot dead

Charlie Kirk

Authorities still looking for Charlie Kirk's killer, rifle recovered

Trump

Trump announces posthumous Presidential Medal of Freedom for Charlie Kirk

Donald Trump, Trump

US inflation likely rose last month as Trump tariffs drive up prices

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Expel terrorists or bring them to justice: Netanyahu's warning to Qatar

We will build taller, grow stronger, fight harder and soar higher, and together we will go forward as one people with one heart, one faith, one flag and one glorious destiny under almighty God, Trump said.

Location of Pentagon's 9/11 ceremony was moved to internal courtyard  The Pentagon's 9/11 observance ceremony, which has traditionally been held near the building's memorial outside its walls, was moved into the internal courtyard late Wednesday night.

Defense officials acknowledged the move at the event featuring President Trump but deferred questions about what drove the move to the White House. It came hours after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at an outdoor event at a Utah university. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

imf

Weaker US jobs data gives Fed room to cut interest rates, says IMF

person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk

US officials find rifle, release photos in hunt for Charlie Kirk's killer

US inflation

US inflation rises in August as fuel, food, air travel costs increases

Nepal Protest

Nepal protests: Gen Z leaders meet Prez, army chief to form interim govt

European Central Bank

ECB leaves interest rates unchanged at 2%, says still 'in a good place'

Topics : Donald Trump 9/11 anniversary US US Pentagon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon