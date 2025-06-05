Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump's travel ban on a dozen countries set to take effect on Monday

Trump's travel ban on a dozen countries set to take effect on Monday

The countries include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen

Donald Trump

I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people, Trump said in his proclamation. | REUTERS/Leah Millis

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump is resurrecting the travel ban policy from his first term, signing a proclamation Wednesday night preventing people from a dozen countries from entering the United States.

The countries include Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

In addition to the ban, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday, there will be heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people, Trump said in his proclamation.

 

The list results from a January 20 executive order Trump issued requiring the departments of State and Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence to compile a report on hostile attitudes toward the U.S. and whether entry from certain countries represented a national security risk.

During his first term, Trump issued an executive order in January 2017 banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

It was one of the most chaotic and confusing moments of his young presidency. Travellers from those nations were either barred from getting on their flights to the US or detained at U.S. airports after they landed. They included students and faculty as well as businesspeople, tourists and people visiting friends and family.

The order, often referred to as the Muslim ban or the travel ban, was retooled amid legal challenges, until a version was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

The ban affected various categories of travellers and immigrants from Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Syria and Libya, plus North Koreans and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

Trump and others have defended the initial ban on national security grounds, arguing it was aimed at protecting the country and not founded on anti-Muslim bias. However, the president had called for an explicit ban on Muslims during his first campaign for the White House.

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump's immigration proposal Trump's immigration proposals US travel ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

