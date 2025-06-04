Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 11:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called out by journalist at UN

Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called out by journalist at UN

Bilawal Bhutto was about to ask his second question when Bilawal stopped him mid-sentence.

The ADB on Tuesday approved an $800 million programme to strengthen fiscal sustainability and improve public financial management in Pakistan. | Photo: Shutterstock

On May 10, the militaries of the two countries agreed on an understanding to end the hostilities.

PTI New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was called out here by a journalist on his comments about alleged demonisation of Muslims in India.

The former Pakistan foreign minister, who is leading a team of experts to inform the world about the recent conflict with India, was briefing the media about their perspective on Tuesday.

During the question-answer session, Egyptian-American journalist Ahmad Fathi, UN correspondent of American Television News (ATN), asked Bilawal about his comments on India's treatment of Muslims and reminded him that it was an Indian Muslim military officer who was briefing the media during the conflict.

Let me start with a statement you made today, saying that the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir is being used as a political tool to demonise Muslims in India. Sir, I have watched the briefings on both sides, and as far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers who were conducting the briefing on the Indian side, Fathi said.

 

He was about to ask his second question when Bilawal stopped him mid-sentence.

The Pakistani leader then went on to criticise India and continued his usual rhetoric.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side strongly responded to the Pakistani attempts by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

On May 10, the militaries of the two countries agreed on an understanding to end the hostilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

