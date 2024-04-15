Business Standard
Trump arrives at court for start of jury selection in hush money trial

It's the first criminal trial of any former US commander-in-chief and the first of Trump's four indictments to go to trial

Donald Trump

Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump arrived Monday at a New York court for the start of jury selection in his hush money trial, marking a singular moment in US history.
It's the first criminal trial of any former US commander-in-chief and the first of Trump's four indictments to go to trial. Because he is also the presumptive nominee for this year's Republican ticket, the trial will produce the head-spinning split-screen of a presidential candidate spending his days in court and, he has said, campaigning during the night.
 
There could be some legal arguments and housekeeping before jury selection begins. When it does, scores of people are due to be called into the courtroom to start the process of finding 12 jurors, plus six alternates.

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

