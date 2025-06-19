Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump makes U-turn, says 2 leaders of India-Pak 'decided' to stop conflict

Trump makes U-turn, says 2 leaders of India-Pak 'decided' to stop conflict

This is the first time Trump did not credit himself for stopping the hostilities between India and Pakistan after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7

US President Donald Trump

On several occasions, Trump has claimed that the two countries were able to achieve a ceasefire after he mediated | Image: Bloomberg

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump, for the first time, claimed that "two very smart leaders of India and Pakistan" decided not to continue a war that could have turned nuclear.
 
This is the first time Trump did not credit himself for stopping the hostilities between India and Pakistan after the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. He made these remarks while speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office after hosting Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir for lunch at the White House on Wednesday (local time).
   
 
"Well, I stopped the war between Pakistan – I love Pakistan – I think Modi is a fantastic man, I spoke to him last night. We are going to make a trade deal with Modi of India... And I stopped the war between Pakistan and India. This man (referring to Asim Munir) was extremely influential in stopping it from the Pakistani side, Modi from the Indian side, and others. And they were going at it; they are both nuclear countries. I got it stopped," Trump told reporters after meeting Munir.
 
According to White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly, Munir's meeting with the US President was fixed after the Pak Army chief called for a Nobel Prize for Trump for "stopping the India-Pakistan conflict". The meeting between Trump and Munir was also the first time that the US President hosted a powerful head of Pakistan's army.

Also Read

US President Donald Trump, US Fed Chain Jerome Powell

Trump calls Jerome Powell 'stupid', 'worst' as Fed holds rates steady

Jerome Powell

'Someone has to pay': Fed chair warns on tariffs as inflation risks grow

A 3D printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, Israel and Iran flags are seen in this illustration

Trump hints at Iran strike as West Asia conflict enters seventh day

Donald Trump, Asim Munir

Trump hosts Pak's Asim Munir after latter seeks Nobel prize for him

Joe Biden, Biden

Republicans hold hearing on Biden's mental fitness as Democrats boycott

 

Trump's phone call with PM Modi

   
During the call, PM Modi reiterated that India does not and will not accept any form of mediation in its bilateral matters with Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a statement.
 
According to Misri, Trump also asked PM Modi if he could stop by the US on his way back from Canada; however, PM Modi declined the offer, citing his prior commitments.
 
The two leaders were supposed to meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada. However, the meeting could not happen as Trump had to leave the summit early amid the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.
 

Trump's changing stance on India-Pak conflict

 
On several occasions, Trump has claimed that the two countries were able to achieve a 'ceasefire' after he mediated. While India has constantly denied Trump's claims, Pakistan has thanked Trump for "mediating" and putting an end to the conflict.
 
India, on the other hand, maintains that Operation Sindoor, under which the cross-border strikes were launched at terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, remains active.  (with inputs from agencies)
 

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic

Our talks covered many sectors to strengthen India-Croatia ties: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic during a meeting in Zagreb

Today, India's at vanguard of global progress: Croatian PM praises PM Modi

PM Modi Croatia

PM Modi, Croatia PM Andrej Plenkovic sign four key MoUs in Zagreb

PM Modi

PM Modi emplanes for India after concluding his three-nation visit

PM Modi, Mark Carney

Transnational repression key to India's actions: Canadian intel report

Topics : Donald Trump Narendra Modi India Pakistan relations Operation Sindoor US India relations Pahalgam attack BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDividend TodayPremier League 2025 ScheduleLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPOAgniveer GD Admit Card 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon