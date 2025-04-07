Monday, April 07, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump calls China 'biggest abuser' while defending his tariff imposition

Trump calls China 'biggest abuser' while defending his tariff imposition

Trump criticised China as the top abuser of the US, saying tariffs are bringing in billions weekly despite China's 34% hike after decades of trade imbalance

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump described China as the “biggest abuser of them all” while defending his tariff imposition on Monday. Trump’s recent tariff imposition has caused an uncertainty in the global trade as billions of dollars have been wiped out from domestic as well as international markets. 
 
Posting on his own social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said, “Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION.”
 
Trump called China as the ‘biggest abuser’ which is considered as the main economic rival of the US. The long time abused USA is bringing in billions of dollars a week from the abusing countries on Tariffs that are already in place, he said. “This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its tariffs by 34%, on top of its long term ridiculously high tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA! Our past “leaders” are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our Country. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. 
 
 
  Trump’s new tariff policy 
 
On April 2, Donald Trump announced a new tariff policy to reduce the US trade deficit. He called it a “declaration of economic independence.” Starting April 5, a 10 per cent tax will be added to all imported goods. Then, from April 9, extra taxes will be added based on how each country treats US goods. These extra tariffs are based on things like subsidies, currency control, and theft of ideas or technology.

Also Read

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Jaguar Land Rover's North America sales grew just ahead of Trump tariff

Nike shoes, Trump tariff, Nike Vietnam production

Trump's tariff effect: How Vietnam turned into Nike's Achilles' heel

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

Trump tariffs: Govt sets up working group to monitor possible import surge

Markets, Market fall, bear

Sensex logs worst fall in 10-month, dips 2,226 pts; experts suggest caution

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indian Rupee logs worst session since February 2023; Ends at 85.84/$

 
India was hit with a 26 per cent tariff on everything it exports to the US. Trump said this was because India’s trade policies make it very hard for American products to enter, which he claimed is equal to a 52 per cent tax on US goods.
 
Trump said the goal is to boost US manufacturing and earn more money from tariffs to help lower the national debt.
 
But the plan caused strong reactions around the world. Countries like Canada and China responded by placing their own tariffs on US goods. Economists are warning that this could hurt the US economy and damage trade relationships, including with India.

More From This Section

Shanghai police

Real-life GTA? Shanghai's 3D twin helps police prep for every mission

Biodiversity

World's largest deforestation: Indonesia to clear forests size of Belgium

Breakthrough Prizes

Scientists behind Ozempic and Wegovy win $3-million Breakthrough Prize

JP Morgan

JPMorgan CEO Dimon warns tariffs could slow US growth, fuel inflation

Elon Musk

They have no idea why they are even there: Musk slams 'Hands Off' protests

Topics : Trump tariffs US China trade war US China US President Donald Trump BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon