Monday, April 07, 2025 | 06:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Jaguar Land Rover's North America sales grew just ahead of Trump tariff

Jaguar Land Rover's North America sales grew just ahead of Trump tariff

Posted flat wholesale and retail volumes for FY25; global retail sales fell in Q4FY25 due to weak Chinese demand

jaguar land rover tata jlr

The mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender in FY25 was 67.8 per cent of total wholesales.

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) posted flat wholesale and retail volumes for the full financial year 2024-25 (FY25) at 400,898 units and 428,854 units respectively. In the fourth quarter, the retail sales slipped 5.1 per cent to 108,232 units even as wholesales were up marginally by 1.1 per cent to 111,413 units.
 
Interestingly, the wholesale volumes were up 14.4 per cent in North America for the fourth quarter. JLR has paused shipments to the US in April after President Donald Trump declared a 25 per cent tariff on automobile imports. The company does not have a plant in the US and exports cars to that country from the UK and Slovakia plants.
   
US is JLR’s most important market, accounting for roughly a quarter of its sales.
 
Tata Motors stock had a tough day on the bourses, ending the day's trade at ₹579.85, down 5.5 per cent. 
 
China continues to remain a pain-point in JLR’s global sales. In Q4FY25, Chinese wholesale volumes fell by 29.4 per cent, even as North America grew by 14.4 per cent, Europe by 10.9 per cent, and the UK remained flat at 0.8 per cent. Excluding the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture, the wholesale volumes (111,413 units) was up 6.7 per cent, compared to the previous quarter (Q3FY25), and up 1.1 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read

Markets, Market fall, bear

Sensex skids 2,226 pts in worst fall in 10 months; experts advise caution

Rajiv Nath is Forum Coordinator, AiMeD and Ram Singh, Professor & Head, IIFT New Delhi

Setting the record straight: USTR claims vs India's medical device policy

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump calls China 'biggest abuser' while defending his tariff imposition

Nike shoes, Trump tariff, Nike Vietnam production

Trump's tariff effect: How Vietnam turned into Nike's Achilles' heel

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2

Trump tariffs: Govt sets up working group to monitor possible import surge

 
The US tariffs come at a time when JLR is facing challenges in China. “China continues to remain under stress. However, JLR remains the least impacted with a decline of just 3 per cent, compared to the industry’s decline of over 20 per cent. Its inventory in China is also well under control,” Motilal Oswal analysts had said in a note last month.
 
The mix of Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender in FY25 was 67.8 per cent of total wholesales.
 
Retail sales for the fourth quarter of 108,232 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 5.1 per cent, compared to Q4FY24 and up 1.8 per cent compared to Q3FY25.
 
In addition, JLR achieved its net debt zero target, ending the financial year net cash positive.

More From This Section

PremiumThe Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to open the internship scheme for applicants in mid-October, according to people in the know. The first round of shortlisting of candidates will be conducted using artificial intelligence (AI), they s

Govt may launch full-fledged version of PM Internship Scheme by Sept 2025

Cordelia Cruises

Cordelia Cruises to expand fleet with two ships from Norwegian Cruise Line

Flight

Aviation watchdogs DGCA, BCAS, AAI grapple with manpower shortage

Bharat Petroleum, BPCL

Govt hikes excise duty on petrol, diesel by ₹2/ltr; retail prices unchanged

trade, import, export, container, packaging, factory

Industrial, logistics space leasing up 18% across 24 cities: Savills

Topics : Trump tariffs Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover sales Tata Motors US tariff automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon