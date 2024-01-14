Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Trump criticises Ramaswamy publicly ahead of Iowa caucus

Former US president Donald Trump for the first time has lashed out at his rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who is most closely aligned with him in the race for the Republican nomination, accusing the Indian-American entrepreneur of engaging in deceitful campaign tricks".

Donald Trump

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former US president Donald Trump for the first time has lashed out at his rival Vivek Ramaswamy, who is most closely aligned with him in the race for the Republican nomination, accusing the Indian-American entrepreneur of engaging in deceitful campaign tricks".
Trump's remarks came ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, marking the beginning of the long process by which the Republicans and Democrats choose their nominees for the presidential election.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The comments come after a series of remarks and posts by Ramaswamy, 38, that have angered Trump and his team.
Trump's criticism stemmed from shirts that Ramaswamy's campaign is handing out that say 'Save Trump, Vote Vivek' on them.
Ramaswamy posted a photo with a group of young men wearing them after his event in Rock Rapids, Iowa, on Saturday, which caught the former president's attention.
Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, the best President in generations,' etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks, Trump, 77, wrote on Truth Social on Saturday.
Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the other side' don't get duped by this. Vote for TRUMP, don't waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA," he added.
Make America Great Again (MAGA) is an American political slogan and movement popularised by Trump during his successful 2016 presidential campaign and is used to refer to Trump's political base,

The criticism marks the first time Trump and his team have made direct, public attacks against Ramaswamy.
Until now, Trump has largely avoided criticising Ramaswamy due to his strong praise and defence of the former president.
However, the criticisms come as voters will start making their voices heard in the first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday and as Ramaswamy has started to become more direct in laying out the case for why he is the Trump alternative, ABC News said.
On the campaign trail, the biotech entrepreneur has pitched himself to Trump-leaning voters as the best of both worlds: someone with experience as a businessman who also has a deep understanding of the Constitution.
After Trump's post, Ramaswamy who had previously stayed away from bashing Trump, again praised Trump.

Also Read

Nikki Haley, Ramaswamy oppose court decision barring Trump from presidency

Will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters: US Prez candidate Ramaswamy

You'll make US less safe: Haley to Ramaswamy at Republican Party's debate

The Trump saga: Indictment, RICO law & future of presidential campaign

Elon Musk calls Indian-American Ramaswamy a promising candidate for US prez

How Taiwan's election fits into the island's past, and its future

Netanyahu vows to keep fight against Hamas on as war hits 100-day mark

US Congressional leaders ready stopgap bill to extend govt funding

Nepal PM Dahal reiterates 'One China Policy' after recent Taiwan polls

North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile, can reach US bases

Ramaswamy said he respects "the hell out of Trump" and that he's the "best President of the 21st century."

But he doubled down on his claim that Trump's political enemies aim to narrow the Republican field into a "2-horse race" between Trump and Nikki Haley, another Indian-American in the Republican race and that they will eventually "eliminate" him from the race.
"OPEN YOUR EYES to the hard TRUTH: this system will stop at nothing to keep this man away from the White House,"Ramaswamy continued.
Ramaswamy in an extended comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, referred to the former president's comments as an "unfortunate move by his campaign advisors, I don't think friendly fire is helpful."

Ramaswamy also continued to claim that Haley and Trump were being positioned as the two candidates in the race with the end goal of eliminating Trump from the contest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Republican Party US Elections US politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon