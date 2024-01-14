Sensex (    %)
                        
Netanyahu vows to keep fight against Hamas on as war hits 100-day mark

Israeli statements exposed a growing dissonance between the domestic perception of the timing and goals of the war and increasing international impatience in the face of a deepening crisis in Gaza

Netanyahu speaking at the event. Photo: Twitter

NYTBloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Israel’s political and military leaders marked 100 days of war against Hamas in Gaza over the weekend by vowing to continue until victory, even as they awaited a decision from the world’s top court on a possible injunction against the Israeli military’s devastating offensive.

Israeli statements exposed a growing dissonance between the domestic perception of the timing and goals of the war and increasing international impatience in the face of a deepening crisis in Gaza.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“We are continuing the war until the end — until total victory, until we achieve all of our goals,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a televised news conference on Saturday night, stating that “eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again constitute a threat to Israel” were the goals. Israeli statements exposed a growing dissonance between the domestic perception of the timing and goals of the war and increasing international impatience in the face of a deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels carried out a military drill Saturday in the province of Saada near Saudi Arabia after strikes by the US and allied forces, the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV reported.

Netanyahu, Israel-Hamas war data, Israel war key figures

Israeli tanks and aircraft hit targets in southern and central Gaza on Sunday and there were fierce gun battles in some areas as the war reached 100 days since the October 7 attack led by gunmen from the Islamist Hamas movement.

Communications and internet services were down for the third day running, complicating the work of emergency and ambulance crews trying to help people in areas hit by fighting.

Israeli cabinet ministers on Sunday began what is expected to be a marathon session on approving an amended 2024 budget to account for a sharp rise in spending to finance the country's war with Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Israeli tanks and aircraft hit targets in southern and central Gaza on Sunday and there were fierce gun battles in some areas. Communications and internet services were down for the third day running.

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Israel-Palestine israel Gaza conflict Gaza

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:16 PM IST

