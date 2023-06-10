close

Trump described Pentagon plan of attack, shared classified map: Indictment

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information

AP Miami
Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 6:55 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump described a Pentagon plan of attack and shared a classified map related to a military operation, according to an indictment unsealed Friday.

The document marks the Justice Department's first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump disclosed the existence of the indictment in a Truth Social post Thursday night as well as in a video he recorded.

The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 6:55 AM IST

