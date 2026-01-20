Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump shrugs off EU resistance, presses Greenland claim ahead of WEF

US President Donald Trump widens crackdown on immigrants

Apexa Rai
Jan 20 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his push to acquire Greenland, brushing aside European opposition and insisting that the European Union will not strongly resist his plans, according to a Bloomberg report.
 
Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump reiterated that US control of Greenland was essential for security, dismissing concerns raised by European leaders. “We have to have it. They have to have this done. They can’t protect us,” he said, referring to Greenland. Asked about opposition from EU capitals, Trump added, “I don’t think they’re going to push back too much.”
 
The remarks came amid growing backlash from European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who have warned that Trump’s statements risk destabilising transatlantic unity and undermining Nato solidarity.
 

Call with Nato chief on Greenland

On Tuesday, Trump said he had a “very good” telephone conversation with Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, confirming that Greenland was a central topic of discussion. In a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated his stance, calling Greenland “imperative for National and World Security”.
 
“There can be no going back, on that, everyone agrees,” he claimed, without offering details of Rutte’s response.

Trump also said he had agreed to a meeting involving “various parties” at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, though he did not specify which leaders would be involved.

Tariff threats and mounting European anger

Trump’s stance has further rattled European allies after he threatened to impose tariffs on several Nato member states if they refuse to back his Greenland plans. The escalation prompted sharp reactions within the EU, with Macron reportedly urging the bloc to prepare its strongest trade retaliation measures.
 
The US president also renewed attacks on Macron, mocking him for declining an invitation to join Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace” in Gaza. Trump suggested France could face punitive tariffs of up to 200 per cent on wines and champagnes, further inflaming tensions between Washington and Paris.

No peace without Nobel prize

Trump has also linked his Greenland claims to grievances over the Nobel Peace Prize, which he hasn’t won. He recently sent a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store suggesting the snub had altered his approach to global affairs- and towards peace- a claim Oslo has firmly rejected, noting that the prize is decided by an independent committee.
 
Despite the diplomatic storm, Trump struck an upbeat tone ahead of his Davos visit, claiming the US economy is the world’s “hottest”. “The message for Davos is how incredible our country is doing,” he said, hoping to get more investments.

