Business Standard
Home / World News / Trump Media gains, even as Truth Social parent reports $19 mn loss

Trump Media gains, even as Truth Social parent reports $19 mn loss

Trump Media said some of its costs related to the launch of its new TV streaming service called Truth+

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump created the company after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot | (Photo: PTI)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The parent company of Donald Trump's social networking site Truth Social lost $19.2 million in the last quarter, according to an earnings report released on the same day he won back the presidency.

Trump Media and Technology Group reported late Tuesday that much of that loss stemmed from more than $ 12 million in legal fees, along with a decline in revenue, according to the surprise Election Day earnings report.

Its stock price surged Wednesday but that was more likely due to Trump's defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris to retake the presidency than on its profit prospects.

Trump created the company after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

 

Revenue for the three-month period that ended on September 30 was just over $1 million, down nearly 6 per cent from a year earlier. Trump Media, based in Sarasota, Florida, has lost more than $363 million so far this year.

Trump Media said some of its costs related to the launch of its new TV streaming service called Truth+.

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

I concede election, but do not concede fight that fuelled campaign: Harris

Republicans, US government, US presidential elections

Republicans try for slim House majority as 3 races uncalled in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump sowed doubts about voting until results showed him winning

Rafael, Tropical storm Rafael

Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 hurricane, power out on island

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Democrats hoped Harris would rescue them, she called Trump to concede

CEO and former Republican US Rep. Devin Nunes said in a statement the company continues to explore additional possibilities for growth such as mergers with other companies that would benefit from Trump Media technology and branding.

The company said in a regulatory finding that its success depends in part on the reputation and popularity of President Donald J. Trump.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections LIVE: Trump makes a comeback; India-US ties set to expand, say experts

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump govt will maintain positive momentum in India-US ties, says USISPF

Ro Khanna

I am proud of VP Kamala Harris, says Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna

Vivek Ramaswamy

America deserves badass commander-in-chief right now: Vivek Ramaswamy

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Light of America's promise will always burn bright: Kamala Harris

Topics : US presidential election US Elections Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon