Trump, Musk weigh in on Senate Republican leader contest ahead of vote

Trump, Musk weigh in on Senate Republican leader contest ahead of vote

Trump insisted the next Republican leader endorse letting him make recess appointments bypassing the Senate

Donald Trump, Elon Musk

Donald Trump and Elon Musk moved to make demands of the next Senate Republican leader. Image: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 8:18 AM IST

By Steven T. Dennis
 
President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk moved to make demands of the next Senate Republican leader, potentially scrambling a race that has been expected to go to one of Mitch McConnell’s longtime allies.
 
Musk then endorsed Florida Senator Rick Scott, a longtime Trump ally and McConnell critic, for the leader job, after Scott backed Trump’s demand. Musk also has posted a poll asking his followers who should replace McConnell, who isn’t running for another term atop the GOP in Wednesday’s secret-ballot election.
 
 
The two favorites to lead Senate Republicans — GOP Whip John Thune and former whip John Cornyn — vowed on Musk’s X social platform to accelerate confirmations of Trump’s cabinet.
 
Cornyn reiterated he would keep the Senate in session every day until the cabinet is confirmed, while Thune said “all options are on the table,” including recess appointments.

Senate leaders typically guard the chamber’s role in confirming — or denying — a president’s appointments, but the often drawn out process has frustrated presidents of both parties.
 
Thune faces potential blowback over his prior strong criticisms of Trump, including in the wake of the Trump’s impeachment trial on charges he incited the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, while some gun rights advocates still harbor resentments against Cornyn for compromise gun legislation he negotiated with Democrats.
 
The focus on the next GOP leader has become an early test of Trump’s relationship with the Senate, where several still-sitting Republicans voted to convict him in his impeachment trial and many others — most notably McConnell — have harshly criticized his behavior or oppose some of his key economic policies, like his proposals for sweeping global tariffs.
 
Thune has publicly urged Trump to stay out of the race, suggesting that would be in the president’s best interest.
 
Scott ran against McConnell two years ago and lost badly, and it’s not clear he could get a majority of Republicans on his side even if Trump endorsed him.
 
Cornyn and Thune have both been angling for the top job for years, developing relationships and raising millions of dollars to support fellow Republican senators.
 
Under existing rules, Democrats can’t block Trump’s picks without Republican defections, but they can slow them down, something Republicans including Vice President-elect JD Vance have done routinely to protest the Biden administration’s actions.

