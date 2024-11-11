Best of BS Opinion: For a whiff of fresh air, Nuclear energy, more

Caring for the planet, India’s future in nuclear power, and the perils of pushing loans. Today’s reading
On the eve of the climate meet in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunita Narain points out that work on climate should continue all through the year.
Also Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly on facilitating nuclear-power generation through private hands.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The government’s focus has been on increasing credit flows to rural areas, but this strategy is not addressing the root causes of rural distress: Inadequate income generation, lack of sustainable employment, and unproductive borrowing.
