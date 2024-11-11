Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: For a whiff of fresh air, Nuclear energy, more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Caring for the planet, India’s future in nuclear power, and the perils of pushing loans. Today’s reading
 
On the eve of the climate meet in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sunita Narain points out that work on climate should continue all through the year.
 
Also Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly on facilitating nuclear-power generation through private hands.
 
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The government’s focus has been on increasing credit flows to rural areas, but this strategy is not addressing the root causes of rural distress: Inadequate income generation, lack of sustainable employment, and unproductive borrowing.
 
As the year draws to a close, a new dispensation is set to take over in the United States. The world is changing. What are the prospects for India in South Asia?

Modi buried Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. For seven decades, Ambedkar’s Constitution was not in force there.
 
 
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

