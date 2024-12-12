Business Standard
Home / World News / Trump names immigration hard-liner Kari Lake as head of Voice of America

Trump names immigration hard-liner Kari Lake as head of Voice of America

Trump has in the past been a fierce critic of Voice of America, including saying in 2020 that things they say are disgusting toward our country

Donald Trump, Trump

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he's picking Kari Lake as director of Voice of America. Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that he's picking Kari Lake as director of Voice of America, installing a staunch loyalist who ran unsuccessfully for Arizona governor and a Senate seat to head the congressionally funded broadcaster that provides independent news reporting around the world.

Lake, an immigration hard-liner, was a television news anchor in Phoenix for nearly three decades until she left in 2021 after making a series of controversial statements on social media, including sharing COVID-19 misinformation during the pandemic. She launched her political career a short time later, quickly building a loyal following and national profile as she sparred with journalists and echoed Trump in her sharp criticism of what she called the fake news.

 

She endeared herself to Trump through her dogmatic commitment to the falsehood that both she and Trump were the victims of election fraud. She has never acknowledged her defeat in the 2022 gubernatorial race and lost her Senate race last month by an even larger margin. Trump considered her for his vice presidential running mate before deciding on JD Vance.

Trump has in the past been a fierce critic of Voice of America, including saying in 2020 that things they say are disgusting toward our country.

The broadcaster drew additional criticism during Trump's first term for its coverage of the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, with a White House publication accusing it of using taxpayer money to speak for authoritarian regimes because it covered the lifting of lockdown in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.

VOA was founded during World War II, and its congressional charter requires it to present independent news and information to international audiences. It responded to Trump's criticism by defending its coverage.

More From This Section

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

Oppn tried to destroy country; I will fight to the end: South Korea's Prez

Syria, Syrian Rebels

After Assad's ouster, Syrian rebel leader puts his stamp on the state

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

First trade agreement under US-Taiwan initiative officially takes effect

Social media

Here's why older people are among the biggest users of social media

TikTok

US asks court to reject TikTok's bid to stave off law that could ban app

Upon taking office in January 2021, President Joe Biden's administration swiftly removed a number of senior officials aligned with Trump from VOA and positions affiliated with it.

Also Wednesday, Trump announced Leandro Rizzuto as his choice to be the U.S. ambassador to the Washington-based Organisation of American States, and said he wanted Florida personal injury attorney Dan Newlin to be his administration's ambassador to Colombia.

He also picked Peter Lamelas, a physician and the founder of one of Florida's largest urgent care companies, to be the U.S. ambassador to Argentina. Lamelas is also a large donor to the past campaigns of Trump and other top Republicans.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mike Waltz

Trump's national security pick vows return to maximum pressure on Iran

Donald Trump, Trump

'Great day for America': Trump welcomes FBI Director Wray's resignation

US Canada, US-Canada, US flag, Canada flag

Canadian premiers urge strong response to Trump tariff threat: Minister

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump invites China's Prez Xi Jinping to attend inauguration: Report

Trump, Jinping, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping

Trump invites China's Xi Jinping to attend his inauguration on Jan 20

Topics : Trump Inauguration 2025 Donald Trump Trump govt Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon