Canadian premiers urge strong response to Trump tariff threat: Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government ministers met with provincial premiers to discuss Trump's pledge to impose steep tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports

Canada's emphasis right now is on reaching out to US officials, Freeland said, adding that Canadian business and labour leaders are also getting in touch with their US counterparts | Photo: Shutterstock

Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

Some Canadian premiers are urging Ottawa to respond robustly to the threat of tariffs from incoming US President Donald Trump and have highlighted critical minerals and metals as products that the US relies on, Canada's Finance Minister said on Wednesday. 
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other government ministers met with provincial premiers to discuss Trump's pledge to impose steep tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports after he is sworn in as President in January. 
That pledge has raised fears of a trade war between the US and two of its biggest trading partners. 
"A number of premiers offered strong support for a robust Canadian response that included some of the premiers proactively naming critical minerals and metals that their provinces produce, and which are exported to the United States," Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters after the meeting. 
 
Canada's emphasis right now is on reaching out to US officials, Freeland said, adding that Canadian business and labour leaders are also getting in touch with their US counterparts. 
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said energy exports to the United States could also be halted, without offering further details. 

Ontario exports electricity to the US, but does not produce any of the 4 million barrels per day of oil that Canada ships south of the border. 
"We'll use every tool in our toolbox, including cutting them off energy that we're sending down," Ford told reporters. 
Trudeau on Monday said Canada would respond to unfair tariffs, as it did during the last Trump presidency when Ottawa added tariffs to goods including bourbon, Harley Davidson motorcycles and cherries. 
Trump has said he will keep protectionist trade measures in place until Canada and Mexico clamp down on drugs and migrants crossing the borders into the US. 
The federal government also discussed planned border security measures with the premiers, said Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc, adding Canada would next share those details with Trump's team once they are finalised.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 8:24 AM IST

