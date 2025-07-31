Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 10:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump wants to see Russia-Ukraine peace deal by August 8, US tells UN

Trump wants to see Russia-Ukraine peace deal by August 8, US tells UN

Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia '10 days from today' if Moscow showed no progress toward ending its war in Ukraine

Kyiv and Moscow have held three rounds of talks in Istanbul this year that yielded exchanges of prisoners and bodies, but no breakthrough to defuse the more than three-year conflict. | (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

US President Donald Trump has made clear that he wants a deal to end Russia's war in Ukraine by August 8, the United States told the United Nations Security Council on Thursday. 
Both Russia and Ukraine must negotiate a ceasefire and durable peace. It is time to make a deal. President Trump has made clear this must be done by August 8. The United States is prepared to implement additional measures to secure peace,â€ senior US diplomat John Kelley told the 15-member council. 
Trump said on Tuesday that the United States would start imposing tariffs and other measures on Russia "10 days from today" if Moscow showed no progress toward ending its war in Ukraine. 
 
Kyiv and Moscow have held three rounds of talks in Istanbul this year that yielded exchanges of prisoners and bodies, but no breakthrough to defuse the more than three-year conflict. 
"We intend to continue the negotiations in Istanbul," Russia's deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy told the council, but he added: "Despite the meetings in Istanbul, in the West, the war party did not go away ... We continue hearing voices of those who think that diplomacy is just a way of criticizing Russia and exerting pressure on it." Ukraine's deputy U.N. Ambassador Khrystyna Hayovyshyn said Russia must be confronted with "unity, resolve and action."  "We seek a comprehensive, just and lasting peace grounded in the principles of the U.N. Charter and nothing less. We repeat - a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire is essential. It is the first step to halting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," she told the council.

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

